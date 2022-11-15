Turkish president, Saudi crown prince hold talks in Bali

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held a meeting on Tuesday to discuss bilateral relations.

The closed-door meeting came on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia

No further information was revealed on the meeting.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati, Agriculture and Forestry Minister Vahit Kirişçi, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, and presidential spokesman İbrahim Kalın also took part in the meeting.