2 Israelis killed in stabbing attack in West Bank

Two Israelis were killed and four others injured on Tuesday in a stabbing attack in the occupied West Bank, according to Israeli media.

Public broadcaster KAN said the attack took place near the Ariel settlement in the northern West Bank.

Israeli Army radio said a Palestinian was fatally shot as he attempted to escape the scene.

Israeli forces launched a manhunt operation in the area for any other suspects, it added.

The Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed that a Palestinian was killed by Israeli forces near Salfit city in the northern West Bank, but didn't identify his name.

There was no claim of responsibility for the attack.