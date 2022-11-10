Qatar to allow direct flights from Israel during World Cup

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Thursday announced that Israeli football fans would be able to fly directly to Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

"We have set up direct flights between Israel and Qatar for fans attending the FIFA World Cup," Lapid said on Twitter, thanking the Israeli Foreign Ministry to make it possible.

Qatar and Israel do not have diplomatic relations.

"We have successfully secured all guarantees, including access to consular services for Israelis during their stay in Qatar," the Times of Israel quoted Israeli Foreign Ministry Director General Alon Ushpiz as saying.

For its part, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said the deal also includes allowing Palestinians to use the chartered flights between Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport and the Hamad International Airport in Doha.

"We are delighted that an agreement has been reached for Israeli and Palestinian fans to visit Qatar and attend matches during the FIFA World Cup," Infantino said.

Qatar is set to host the global tournament from Nov. 20 through Dec. 18, becoming the first Arab and Middle Eastern country to organize the competition.



