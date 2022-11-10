Israeli Air Force Chief of Staff visits Bahrain

Israeli Air Force Commander Gen. Eyal Grinboim visited Bahrain this week to attend a gathering for commanders of air forces worldwide, according to the army on Thursday.



A military statement said Grinboim participated in the 4th Manama Air Power Symposium, which kicked off in the Bahraini capital on Nov. 8.



The gathering was attended by commanders of air forces and senior experts from across the region and the world, including Maj. Gen. David Harris, deputy commander of the US Central Command Air Forces.



The statement termed Grinboim's visit as part of efforts to enhance relations between the Israeli army and the armies in the region, including the US Central Command.