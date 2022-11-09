News Middle East Israeli President Herzog aims to hand out government mandate soon

Israeli President Isaac Herzog said he will assign a member of the Knesset (Israel's parliament) on Sunday to form the new government. "I gratefully received the official results of the elections to the 25th Knesset from the chairman of the electoral committee, Judge Yitzhak Amit, and now I will proceed with fulfilling the task imposed on me by the law," he tweeted.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog announced on Wednesday that he would issue a mandate to form a new government as early as this Sunday, following the success of former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu in recent parliamentary elections.



After receiving the official results of the November 1 election, Herzog said he wanted to complete consultations with the various party leaders by Friday. Each party will recommend their own candidate to form a government.



It is widely believed that Netanyahu wil get the job. The right-wing religious camp of the long-time former prime minister won 64 of 120 seats in the election.



This was Israel's fifth election in three and a half years, after an eight-party coalition broke up in June when it lost majority after only 12 months.



The centrist Yesh Atid party of incumbent head of government Yair Lapid came second to Netanyahu's conservative Likud party. For the first time, third place went to a far-right alliance which can expect to join the government.



Herzog called on all parties to preserve the unity of the people, saying "the election results are clear and we must all respect them."



He also rejected reports that he had approached representatives of the political centre and urged them to join the new coalition. The president said there was an "attempt to drag [him] into political fights" and that he had never "advocated the formation of any particular government."





