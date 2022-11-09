Egypt sends 27 tons of cholera vaccines to Lebanon

An Egyptian plane carrying 27 tons of medical supplies and vaccines arrived in Beirut on Wednesday as part of efforts to combat a cholera outbreak in Lebanon.

"The supplies will be distributed to hospitals where cholera patients are being treated," Health Minister Firas al-Abiad told a press conference.

Egyptian Ambassador Yasser Alawi said the aid plane follows talks between President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi and Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati.

"We can't accept leaving Lebanon alone in the face of any crisis," he added.

On Tuesday, Lebanese health authorities said the distribution of cholera vaccines will start as of this Saturday.

Cholera is caused by ingesting bacteria found in contaminated water or food.

The first case of cholera was reported in Lebanon on Oct. 6, marking the first appearance of the disease in the country since 1993.

According to the Health Ministry, 18 cholera deaths were reported in Lebanon in addition to 448 infections.