Türkiye condemns deadly attacks on civilian camps in northwestern Syria

Türkiye on Monday night "strongly" condemned deadly attack on camps in Syria's northwestern Idlib province near the Turkish border which house internally displaced people.

"We strongly condemn three separate attacks on camps in Idlib which killed nine and injured 70," said a Foreign Ministry statement.

Reiterating that such attacks undermine efforts to maintain stability and further worsen the humanitarian situation in the region, the ministry urged concerned parties to comply with agreements and halt attacks on civilians.

Türkiye will continue its efforts to ensure stability in the region and provide humanitarian aid to those in need, the statement added.



