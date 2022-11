French prosecutors in Marseille said Tuesday they had opened an inquiry into child abuse by a French cardinal after he confessed publicly to "reprehensible" acts against a 14-year-old girl in the 1980s.

Jean-Pierre Ricard, a retired bishop of Bordeaux who was made a cardinal by Pope Francis in 2016, was named among 11 senior clergymen who face sexual abuse allegations, according to an announcement by the French Catholic church on Monday.