Morocco arrests 300 migrants trying to cross border into Spain

Moroccan security forces thwarted an attempt by hundreds of migrants to cross border into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, according to local media on Sunday.



The local Al-Omq Al-Maghrebi website, citing local sources, said more than 300 migrants were arrested.



Moroccan authorities have launched a manhunt for other irregular migrants in the northern town of Fnideq and nearby forests, the sources said.



Injuries were reported among migrants and security forces, the sources said.



In June, hundreds of migrants tried to scale the iron border fence between Morocco and the Spanish enclave of Melilla, but were stopped by Moroccan and Spanish forces, leaving at least 23 migrants dead.



For years, North African countries such as Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria, Libya, and Mauritania have witnessed attempts by migrants-mainly from sub-Saharan Africa-to reach Europe, hoping for a better life. While some of the migrants manage to reach their destination, others often die during the journey.



According to Moroccan authorities, at least 14,746 attempts to illegally cross border into Spain were foiled in the first quarter of 2022.



In 2021, Moroccan authorities prevented 49 coordinated illegal migration operations, including 47 in the direction of Melilla.



Melilla and Ceuta are Europe's only territory on the African mainland and have been under Spanish rule since the 17th century.



Since Morocco's independence, however, the country has insisted that Ceuta and Melilla are yet to be decolonized. Rabat has attempted to argue this at the UN level but has failed to convince the body that the enclaves are non-self-governing territories.