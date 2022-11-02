Israel army razes 4 more Palestinian-owned homes in occupied West Bank

The Israeli army razed four Palestinian homes in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, according to witnesses.

The structures were demolished in the towns of Jalaboun and Walajah on the pretext of the lack of building permits, witnesses said.

Clashes erupted between angry Palestinian residents and Israeli forces during the demolitions with Israeli forces using live fire and tear gas canisters, they added.

No injuries were reported.

Israel blocks Palestinians from building in Area C of the West Bank, which it seeks to annex.

Under the 1995 Oslo Accords, the West Bank was divided into three areas: A, B, and C.

Area A represents 18% of the West Bank and is controlled by the Palestinian Authority in terms of security and administration.

Area B represents 21% of the West Bank and is subject to Palestinian civil administration and Israeli security control, while Area C, which represents 61% of the West Bank, is under Israeli civil and security control.





