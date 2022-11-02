Iran police to probe video of officers beating man - reports

Iran's police force has opened an investigation after a video posted online showed officers beating a man amid protests sparked by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, media reported.

The footage appeared Tuesday on social media, and it comes with Iran rocked by more than six weeks of protests that flared over Amini's death after her arrest for an alleged breach of the country's strict dress code for women.

Shot at night on a mobile phone, it shows a squad of around a dozen policemen in an alley kicking and beating a man with their batons, as other officers on motorbikes watch on.

The man initially tries to cover his head with his hands, before the sound of a gunshot is heard and he is run over by a police motorbike. His motionless body is then abandoned.

"A special order was immediately issued to investigate the exact time and place of the incident and identify the offenders," the police announced in a statement published by state news agency IRNA.

"The police absolutely do not approve of violent and unconventional behaviour and will deal with the offenders according to the rules," the statement added.

Dozens of people, mainly protesters but also members of the security forces, have been killed in the protests. Hundreds more, including women, have been arrested.





