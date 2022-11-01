Turkish state aid agency donates vital medicines to orphanage in South Sudan

The Turkish state aid agency on Tuesday donated vital medicines to an orphanage in the African nation of South Sudan.

Yasmin Ahmed Khamis, chair of the Divine Mercy Action Orphanage Center, said the institution is very grateful for the support of the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA).

"We're happy that the Turkish Embassy and all the people are aware of the people of South Sudan and support children-it hasn't been easy for us to get medicines …This is the first time for us to receive medicines as donation," said Khamis.

"These medicines will help us a lot, and they will last for at least one year," she added.

"We usually take our children to the clinic, which is very expensive for us. The treatment of the children has been a big challenge to us but today TIKA has relieved us of that situation," she said.

Cafer T. Besli, TIKA program coordinator in South Sudan, said he is happy the Turkish government helped the orphanage.

"This isn't the first time Türkiye extended their helping hand to this orphanage, as the Turkish Red Crescent previously provided mattresses and food and some school materials," he added.

"You know how access to medicines is problematic especially for orphanages like this one," he said. "We provided different types of medicines that can treat different diseases, like malaria, diarrhea, and cholera among others."

TIKA also provided a fridge for storing the medicines and some food, he added.

Omer Sharif El Din, social welfare chief at the Gender, Child, and Social Welfare Ministry, said that the medicines will help challenges faced by the orphanage.

"This support is supposed to be given by the government but we don't have anything, we really appreciate the Turkish government for this support."



