POLLS OPEN IN ISRAELS 5TH ELECTION IN 4 YEARS

An Israeli voter cast a ballot during Israel's fifth election in less than four years at a polling station in the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv on November 1, 2022. (REUTERS Photo)

Voting began on Tuesday morning in Israel's fifth election in less than four years.

Around 6.7 million registered voters will be able to cast their ballots at more than 11,700 polling stations until 10 p.m. local time (2000GMT).

Strict security measures have been enforced across the country, including the deployment of 18,000 personnel.

As former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu aims to return to power, opinion polls indicate his right-wing Likud party could secure 60 seats in the 120-seat Knesset, or parliament, one shy of the required majority.

Prime Minister Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid party is projected to finish second in a tight race.

The election results will be announced on Wednesday.



































