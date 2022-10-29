UN concerned about deaths in Iran protests

The United Nations has expressed "increasing concern" about reports of deaths in the sustained protests in Iran.



"We condemn all incidents that have resulted in death or serious injury to protestors and reiterate that security forces must avoid all unnecessary or disproportionate use of force against peaceful protestors. Those responsible must be held to account," a UN spokesman said in New York on Friday.



The United Nations urged the Iranian government in Tehran to respect human rights, noting that the crisis can and should be brought under control through dialogue.



The unrest across Iran was triggered by the death of a 22-year-old woman, Mahsa Amini. The morality police had arrested her for allegedly violating Islamic dress codes. She died in police custody on September 16.



Since her death, thousands have been demonstrating across the country against the government's repressive tactics and the Islamic system of rule.



