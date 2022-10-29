Nearly 120 Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in occupied West Bank this year: UN

Israeli forces clash with Palestinians during a protest in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank October 28, 2022. (REUTERS Photo)

Israeli forces killed at least 118 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank since the start of this year, according to the UN.

"At least 118 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli security forces in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem this year, including 26 children and five women," Ravina Shamdasani, a spokesperson for the UN's Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), said in a statement.

She said three Palestinians, including a child, were also killed by Israeli settlers of settlement guards.

"Another child was killed by either a settler or by Israeli security forces," the spokesperson said, adding that five Israelis were killed in Palestinian attacks this year.

The OHCHR spokesperson said that the killings raise "concerns about the possible resumption of unlawful targeted killings."

Almost on a daily basis, the Israeli army carries out raids and incursions across the occupied West Bank to detain what they say "wanted Palestinians" or to demolish Palestinian homes. The raids spark clashes with Palestinians, causing several fatalities.

































