Thousands mourn 2 Palestinians killed in West Bank

Thousands of Palestinians on Sunday bid farewell to two men killed by Israeli fire in the occupied West Bank.

Mourners participated in the funeral procession for Rabi Arafah Rabi, 32, in the city of Qalqilya, according to an Anadolu Agency reporter at the scene.

Rabi died Saturday from wounds he sustained from Israeli bullet to the head at a military checkpoint in the city, according to the Health Ministry.

Thousands also took part in the funeral procession for Tamer al-Kilani in the West Bank city of Nablus.

Palestinian group calling itself "Lions' Den" has blamed Israel for al-Kilani's death, saying he was killed in the explosion of a bomb planted by Israel.

There was no comment from Israeli authorities on the accusation.

Israel blames the "Lions' Den" group for a number of attacks against Israeli targets.

According to the United Nations, more than 100 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the start of the year, the heaviest toll in the occupied West Bank for nearly seven years.