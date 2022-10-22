Yemen’s separatists call for placing Houthi rebels on terror list

Yemen's separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) has called for labelling the Houthi rebels a terrorist group.

The call came shortly after the rebels said on Friday that they had attacked a ship trying to "loot oil" at the port of Dhabah in the southeastern Hadhramaut province.

"The terrorist Houthi militia continues its aggression with drones on oil facilities," STC spokesman Ali al-Kathiri said in a statement.

He called on the international community "to place the Iranian-backed Houthi militia on lists of terrorist groups."

There was no comment from the Houthi group on the STC call.

The Yemeni government, for its part, said "all options are open" to deal with the Houthi military escalation in Yemen.

Yemen has been engulfed by violence and instability since 2014, when Iranian-aligned Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including the capital Sanaa.