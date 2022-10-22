Syria intercepts Israeli missile strike: State media

Syria said it has intercepted an Israeli missile attack in the capital Damascus.

The state news agency SANA, citing a military source, said Syrian air defenses intercepted an Israeli missile strike in Damascus and the southern region Friday evening.

No injuries were reported in the attack, which only caused material damage.

There was no comment from the Israeli military on the report.

Last month, five Syrian regime soldiers were killed in an Israeli airstrike in Damascus.

From time to time, Israel launches airstrikes on the positions of the Syrian regime and Iranian forces in Syria.

Usually, Israel does not comment on such attacks. But its leaders often make statements confirming that they are working to "reduce" the Iranian presence in Syria.