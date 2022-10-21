Israeli army kills 1 Palestinian, injures 3 others in northern West Bank

Israeli forces killed a Palestinian during a raid in the northern occupied West Bank on Friday.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement that the Palestinian was shot in the neck by the Israeli forces in Jenin city, while three others were injured.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu Agency that a significant number of Israeli forces surrounded a home in the city, resulting in clashes with Palestinians.

The latest fatality brings the total number of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces this year to 175, including 124 in the West Bank and 51 in Gaza.

The Israeli forces almost every day carry out raids and incursions into Palestinian areas under the pretext of searching for wanted people, during which Israeli forces clash with Palestinians.



























