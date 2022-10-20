Palestinian teen shot by Israeli forces in occupied West Bank dies

A Palestinian teen shot by Israeli forces last month has died of his wounds, authorities said on Thursday.

Mohammad Fadi Nouri, 16, was critically injured by Israeli gunfire during clashes in Al-Bireh, a city in the occupied West Bank, in September, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

Israeli forces have now killed 174 Palestinians this year-123 in the West Bank and 51 in the Gaza Strip, according to ministry data.

The Israeli military and police carry out raids in Palestinian areas on an almost daily basis, mostly under the pretext of searching for wanted Palestinians.