2 Palestinians shot dead by Israeli army in West Bank

Mourners carry the flag-draped body of Palestinian Mahdi Mohammed Ladado, one of two Palestinians reportedly killed by Israeli forces in Jenin, during his funeral near the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, on October 8, 2022. (AFP Photo)

Two Palestinians were shot dead Friday by the Israeli army in northern West Bank.

The Palestinian Health Ministry announced in a brief statement "the arrival of martyrs at the Jenin State Hospital."

Earlier on Friday, Israeli military forces stormed the city of Jenin from several entrances, according to eyewitnesses.

Witnesses told to Anadolu Agency that clashes broke out between Palestinians and Israeli forces, who used live and metal bullets.

For several months, the Israeli army has continued to carry out operations in northern West Bank, concentrating in the cities of Nablus and Jenin, alleging wanted prosecution.

Clashes and exchanges of fire usually break out in each operation.



























