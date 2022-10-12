More than 900,000 people impacted by South Sudanese floods

More than 900,000 have been impacted by flooding in South Sudan this month alone, according to a UN agency



Recent floods occurred across 29 counties and in the southern part of the Abyei Administrative Area, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) on Wednesday.



The north of the country, where the rainy season will continue through October, is particularly affected. "The floods destroyed livestock and crops; washed away roads and bridges [and] destroyed homes, schools and health facilities," OCHA said.



Public health is at risk as floods have "submerged boreholes and latrines thereby contaminating water sources and risking outbreaks of waterborne diseases," OCHA reported.



Experts say the effects of climate change can be seen especially in the dramatic differences across Africa. People in Ethiopia, Somalia, parts of Kenya and Madagascar are suffering from years of severe droughts. But flooding plagues not only South Sudan, but Nigeria, Burundi and the Congo.