Palestinian minor dies of injuries from Israeli fire

A Palestinian minor succumbed to injuries he sustained from Israeli army fire in the West Bank city of Jenin, according to the Health Ministry on Monday.



A ministry statement said Khalil Samudi, 12, was shot and injured in an Israeli military raid in Jenin on Saturday, but died of his wounds on Monday.



Eleven Palestinians were also injured in the raid, including three seriously.



According to Palestinian figures, at least 115 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli army fire in the West Bank this year.