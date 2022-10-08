France asks citizens to quickly leave Iran amid protests

France is recommending its citizens leave Iran as soon as possible after Iranian television broadcast an apparent admission by a French couple detained in the country that they had been engaged in espionage.



The French Foreign Ministry, which published the advisory on its website late on Friday, said French citizens visiting Iran were at high risk of arrest, arbitrary detention and unjust sentences. This also included tourists, it added.



In case of arrest, respect for fundamental rights and security are not guaranteed, according to the ministry.



The ministry had accused Iran on Thursday of holding the French couple detained in May as "state hostages" and presenting them on television in an unacceptable way. Earlier that day Iranian television had broadcast an apparent admission by the couple that they had been engaged in espionage.



The two French citizens are reported to have admitted instigating protests in Iran and that they were agents of the French intelligence services.



Paris called for the immediate release of its two nationals.



Iran has been swept by protests for weeks following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini who was detained by the morality police in Tehran for violating the country's strict Islamic dress code for women.



It is not clear what has caused her death. While critics believe police brutality is to blame, the authorities insist that the young woman died from heart failure.





