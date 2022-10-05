Fire destroys Syrian refugee tents in Lebanon

A fire broke out in a Syrian refugee camp in eastern Lebanon on Wednesday, according to local media.

The fire destroyed 93 tents in the town of Arsal, causing the displacement of around 100 Syrian families, the state-run National News Agency reported.

No injuries were reported among refugees in the blaze, but many of their belongings were destroyed, the agency said.

The cause of the fire remains unclear.

Lebanon hosts around 1.5 million Syrian refugees-second only to the 3.7 million in Türkiye-about 900,000 of whom are registered at the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

Most of the refugees suffer from tough living conditions, especially with the prolonged Lebanese economic crisis on one hand and the global economic crisis on the other.























