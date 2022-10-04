Lebanon says maritime border demarcation ‘on right path’

Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Tuesday said that things related to maritime border demarcation with Israel are "on the right path."

Speaking at the opening of a forum on education in Lebanon, Mikati said Beirut has some comments on a US proposal for a maritime border deal with Israel and will send them to US mediator Amos Hochstein.

The Lebanese premier stressed that ensuring Lebanon's rights is "fundamental" and not subject to ceding.

On Saturday, Lebanon said it had received a letter from Hochstein regarding a proposed solution to the maritime border dispute with Israel.

The US proposal was also handed to the Israeli side on Sunday, whereas Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said it would "strengthen Israel's security and Israel's economy."

Lebanon and Israel are locked in a dispute over a maritime area of 860 square kilometers (332 square miles), according to maps sent by both countries to the UN in 2011.