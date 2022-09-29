2 Palestinians wounded by Israeli army fire in West Bank

Two Palestinians were injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, according to local medics.

Clashes erupted in Bab al-Zawiya area in Hebron city during a Palestinian rally to protest the killing of four Palestinians by Israeli forces in Jenin on Wednesday, eyewitnesses said.

Israeli forces used live fire, rubber-coated bullets and tear gas canisters to disperse protesters during which two Palestinians were hurt, medics said.

Two Palestinians were also detained during the rally, eyewitnesses said.

According to Palestinian figures, more than 140 Palestinians have been killed and hundreds injured by Israeli army fire in the Palestinian territories this year.