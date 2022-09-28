Palestinians killed by Israel troops in West Bank raid

Israeli forces on Wednesday killed four Palestinians and injured nine others in an incursion into the northern occupied West Bank, according to Palestinian officials.

Following a raid into the Jenin refugee camp, the Israeli forces surrounded a home, according to eyewitnesses.

Explosions were heard and smoke was seen from the cordoned area around the dwelling, they added.

Clashes between the Israeli forces and Palestinians were also reported in the area.

Clashes have often erupted in recent Israeli raids into Palestinian areas on an almost daily basis, with Tel Aviv saying it is searching for "wanted" Palestinians.