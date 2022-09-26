Türkiye condemns raid on Al-Aqsa Mosque complex

Türkiye condemned on Monday the raid by some Israeli radical groups on the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in the occupied East Jerusalem, calling on Israeli authorities to take necessary measures.

"We condemn and find it unacceptable that radical Israeli groups raided the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem under the protection of Israeli security forces," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"We call on the Israeli authorities to take the necessary measures immediately so that these practices that violate the sanctity and the status based on international law of the Al-Aqsa Mosque are not allowed and tensions do not escalate," it added.

On the occasion of the Jewish New Year holiday, radical Jewish settlers raided the mosque compound and Israeli police intervened against the Palestinians protesting the raid.