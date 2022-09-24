UN chief calls for ‘civilian-led political transition' in Sudan

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Sudan is in need of a "civilian-led political transition" in order realize the aspirations of the Sudanese people.

Guterres made the remarks during his meeting with the head of Sudan's ruling Sovereign Council, Gen. Abdel-Fattah al-Burhan, late Friday in New York on the sidelines of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly, according to his spokesman Stephane Dujarric.

"The Secretary-General expressed serious concern about the continuing political crisis in Sudan, as well as the rapidly deteriorating security, economic and humanitarian situations." Dujarric said.

He said the UN chief "emphasized the urgent need for an inclusive political agreement that restores the civilian-led political transition," in order realize stability, peace and economic prosperity in Sudan.