5 Western countries call for holding elections in Libya

The United States and four European countries have reiterated support to hold inclusive presidential and parliamentary elections in Libya "in the shortest time possible."

This came in a joint statement issued by the representatives of the US, UK, France, Italy and Germany in Libya following their closed meeting in New York on the sidelines of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The representatives of the five countries "expressed their support for Special Representative of the Secretary-General Abdoulaye Bathily as he takes up his mandate to advance political stability and reconciliation among Libyans."

They underlined the importance of having a "transparent management of oil revenues and agreeing on a unified executive with a mandate focused on preparing for elections."

The five countries also strongly rejected "any use of violence and reiterated their support for full implementation of the October 23, 2020 cease-fire agreement" between Libya's warring rivals.

Oil-rich Libya has remained in turmoil since 2011 when longtime ruler Muammar Gaddafi was ousted after four decades in power.

The situation has worsened since March when East Libya-based Parliament appointed a new government led by former Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha, but Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, leader of the Tripoli-based National Unity Government, insists he will cede authority only to a government that comes through an "elected parliament," raising fears that Libya could slip back into a civil war.