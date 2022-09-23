IRANS ARMY AND SECRET SERVICE WARN AGAINST PARTICIPATION IN PROTESTS

Iran's military has issued a stern warning to protesters, the Iranian news agency ISNA reported on Friday, as state media reported thousands of people taking to the streets in solidarity with the government.



"We will not allow enemies to use the situation," a military statement said, according to ISNA.



The secret service also warned against participating in "illegal gatherings," according to the news agency Tasnim.



On Thursday, Iran's Chief Justice Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei had called for security forces to respond with force to nationwide protests.



The protests were sparked by the death of 22-year-old Iranian Mahsa Amini. She was arrested just over a week ago for a failure to follow the strict dress code.



On Friday, she passed away after having fallen into a coma. While it is unclear what happened to cause her death, critics allege that the police used violence against her. The police have rejected the accusations. Since then, thousands of people have been demonstrating across the country against the repressive policies of the government.



On Friday, state media showed people marching through cities calling out slogans such as "Death to America," "Death to Israel," and "Our people are awake and hate those who disturb the peace," according to the state news agency IRNA.



The protests are being reported as a reaction to the anti-government demonstrations that have broken out in the last week.

