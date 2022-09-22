Iran curbs internet access as protest death toll rises

Iran blocked access to Instagram and WhatsApp and imposed drastic restrictions on internet access Thursday as deaths mounted after six nights of protests over the death of a young woman in morality police custody.

"In accordance with a decision by officials, it has no longer been possible to access Instagram in Iran since yesterday (Wednesday) evening and access to WhatsApp is also disrupted," the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

The two apps were the most widely used in Iran after the blocking of other platforms in recent years, including Facebook, Twitter, Telegram, YouTube and TikTok.

"People in Iran are being cut off from online apps and services," Instagram chief Adam Mosseri tweeted.

"Iranians use apps like Instagram to stay close to their loved ones, access timely and important information and stay connected to the rest of the world," Mosseri said.

"We hope their right to be online will be reinstated quickly," he added.

Internet access in Iran is heavily restricted by government filters and only those with VPNs can access uncensored content from overseas websites.

Connections have slowed significantly since protests erupted following the government's announcement of the death of Mahsa Amini in morality police custody last week.