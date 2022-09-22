At least 31 killed in Iran protest crackdown: NGO

At least 31 civilians have been killed in a crackdown by the Iranian security forces on protests that erupted after the death of Mahsa Amini who had been arrested by the morality police, the Oslo-based Iran Human Rights NGO said Thursday.

"The people of Iran have come to the streets to achieve their fundamental rights and human dignity... and the government is responding to their peaceful protest with bullets," its director Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam said in a statement, publishing a total toll after six days of protests.