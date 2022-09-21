 Contact Us
6 killed in Iran protests over woman’s death in police custody

Anadolu Agency MIDDLE EAST
Published September 21,2022
A motorbike burns in the middle of an intersection during protests for Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's "morality police", in Tehran on September 19, 2022. (AFP Photo)

At least six Iranians were killed in protests triggered by the death of a 22-year-old woman in police custody, according to officials and local media.

Prosecutor-General of Iran's western province of Kermanshah, Shahram Karami, said two people were killed and 25 others injured, including a police officer.

Four other people were killed in demonstrations in several cities in Kurdistan province, Governor Ismail Zarei said in a statement cited by the semi-official Fars news agency.

He added that the protesters had been "suspiciously" killed, without providing details.

Mahsa Amini was on Friday taken to a police station in Tehran by members of the morality police for alleged violation of the Islamic dress code.

Inside the police station, the 22-year-old woman fainted in mysterious circumstances and was later pronounced dead at a Tehran hospital, according to a CCTV footage released by the police.

Her death has triggered a wave of angry protests in Iran in the past few days, with protesters calling for justice and accountability.

Police have denied any mistreatment of Amini and say she died of a heart attack. Authorities said they have launched an investigation into the circumstances of her death.