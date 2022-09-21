6 killed in Iran protests over woman’s death in police custody

At least six Iranians were killed in protests triggered by the death of a 22-year-old woman in police custody, according to officials and local media.



Prosecutor-General of Iran's western province of Kermanshah, Shahram Karami, said two people were killed and 25 others injured, including a police officer.



Four other people were killed in demonstrations in several cities in Kurdistan province, Governor Ismail Zarei said in a statement cited by the semi-official Fars news agency.



He added that the protesters had been "suspiciously" killed, without providing details.



Mahsa Amini was on Friday taken to a police station in Tehran by members of the morality police for alleged violation of the Islamic dress code.



Inside the police station, the 22-year-old woman fainted in mysterious circumstances and was later pronounced dead at a Tehran hospital, according to a CCTV footage released by the police.



Her death has triggered a wave of angry protests in Iran in the past few days, with protesters calling for justice and accountability.



Police have denied any mistreatment of Amini and say she died of a heart attack. Authorities said they have launched an investigation into the circumstances of her death.