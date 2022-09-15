Palestinian teen killed in Israeli raid in occupied West Bank

A 17-year-old Palestinian boy was killed on Thursday by Israeli army gunfire in the occupied West Bank, local media reported on Thursday.

Wissam Bakr, the director of the Khalil Suleiman Hospital in Jenin, said that the teenage boy was killed after he was shot in the head, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

In the town of Kafr Dan, west of Jenin, Israeli forces raided the homes of two Palestinians who were earlier killed by the Israeli army, the news agency said.

"Violent confrontations took place between youths and the occupation forces, who fired a volley of bullets at them, which led to the death of the young man, Salah, and the injury of three others," it added.





























