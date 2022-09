The bodies of two people were recovered after a four-storey residential building collapsed in Jordan's capital Tuesday, authorities said, adding that 14 more were rescued but others remained trapped.

Security spokesman Amer al-Sartawy told state television that the latest toll from the collapse was two deaths, after one was initially reported, adding that 14 others were injured in the collapsed building in Amman's Jabal Al-Weibdeh district.