3 Palestinians injured, 23 detained in West Bank raids

Three Palestinians were injured in an Israeli military raid in the occupied West Bank on Monday, according to local media.

Israeli forces raided the Jenin refugee camp in the northern West Bank, triggering armed clashes with Palestinians, the Palestine Voice radio reported.

Three Palestinians, including a woman, were injured by Israeli fire during the clashes and were transferred to hospital for medical attention, the broadcaster said.

There was no comment from the Israeli military on the report.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army rounded up 23 Palestinians in raids across the West Bank, the state news agency Wafa reported.

The Israeli army frequently carries out wide-ranging arrest campaigns across the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem on the pretext of searching for "wanted" Palestinians.

Since the start of the year, Israeli forces killed 94 Palestinians and injured nearly 7,000 in the West Bank, according to Palestinian official figures.