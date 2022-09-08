Monitor: Russian strikes kill seven people in north-west Syria

At least seven people were killed on Thursday in Russian airstrikes that hit the last major rebel bastion in north-west Syria, a monitoring group said.



The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which has been documenting violence in Syria since the uprising started in 2011, said 15 people were also injured in the strikes on a stone quarry and a house west of Idlib city.



The monitoring group said some of the killed were civilians and that prohibited cluster bombs were used in the attack.



Idlib is the last rebel stronghold in Syria. Russian-supported Syrian government forces launched a major offensive in the region in 2019, raising UN concerns over the safety of the civilians there.



Russia and Türkiye agreed on a ceasefire for the long-disputed area in March 2020. Since then the violence has decreased.



Nevertheless, the area has repeatedly come under shelling by government troops and their allies.

