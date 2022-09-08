BOMB EXPLODES AT LEBANESE MINISTERS HOUSE

A bomb exploded on Thursday inside the house of Lebanese Minister of Public Work and Transport Ali Hamieh, who is affiliated with the Hezbollah group.

The official Lebanese news agency stated: "A bomb tied to electrical wires exploded in the garden of Minister Hamieh's house in his hometown of Taria in Baalbek district, eastern Lebanon."

The minister's media office said that "the security services are examining the site," without reporting any human or material damage.

