Three migrants drown off Tunisia coast: national guard

Three irregular migrants drowned off Tunisia's coast after their Europe-bound boat bound sank, authorities in the North African country said Wednesday.

Tunisia's National Guard said its naval teams retrieved three bodies overnight off the southern coast of Gabes, following the earlier interception of 15 other would-be migrants who had been on the same vessel.

Two suspected people smugglers were arrested, it said.

According to official figures, Tunisian authorities have intercepted or assisted some 500 irregular migrants during several operations since Friday.

Tunisia and neighbouring Libya are key departure points for migrants -- including many from impoverished or strife-torn sub-Saharan African countries -- seeking to reach European shores , often in vessels that are barely seaworthy.

The Italian island of Lampedusa is only about 130 kilometres (80 miles) from the coast of Tunisia, itself in the throes of political and economic crises.

According to the Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights, more than 2,000 Tunisian children were among 10,139 migrants from the North African country to have made it to Italy since the start of 2022.

More than 14,700 migrants, including many from sub-Saharan African nations, have been intercepted and turned back over the same period, the rights group said.

The EU's Frontex border agency says more than 42,500 migrants used the central Mediterranean route between January and July, up 44 percent compared with the first seven months of 2021.