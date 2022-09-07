Palestinian killed in Israel West Bank raid: Palestinians

A Palestinian was killed during an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, the Palestinian health ministry said.

"Yunis Ghasan Tayeh, 21, was killed by a bullet to the heart fired by a soldier of the occupation in al-Fara camp," between Jenin and Tubas, in an area that has seen repeated clashes in recent weeks.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli army.

Israel has carried out near-nightly raids on Palestinian-administered towns and cities, that have sparked frequent clashes with residents.

Armed forces chief Lieutenant General Aviv Kohavi said Monday some 1,500 wanted people had been arrested in the raids and "hundreds of attacks" prevented.

On Tuesday, one Palestinian was killed and 16 wounded when Israeli troops entered Jenin.