Israel PM threatens Iran amid tension over nuclear deal

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid has threatened Iran of using Israel's military capabilities to thwart Tehran's nuclear program.

"It is still too early to know if we have indeed succeeded in stopping the nuclear agreement, but Israel is prepared for every threat and every scenario," Lapid said in a statement during a visit to the Nevatim airbase in southern Israel, which houses the Israeli Air Force's fleet of advanced F-35 fighter jets.

The Israeli premier said Tel Aviv is making great efforts to discourage Western countries from signing a "crystalline" agreement with Iran regarding its nuclear program.

"If Iran continues to test us, it will discover Israel's capabilities," he added, going on to stress Israel's " total freedom of action in preventing Iran from becoming a nuclear threat."

Lapid's threat came as Tehran and Washington have entered the last stretch to salvage the 2015 nuclear deal, with both sides currently exchanging comments on a draft proposal tabled by the European Union.

Israel accuses Iran of seeking to build a nuclear bomb, a claim denied by Tehran, which says its program is designed for peaceful purposes.

Former US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the US from the Iran nuclear deal in 2018 and reimposed sanctions as part of a "maximum pressure campaign" on Tehran.

Iran retaliated by stepping back from its nuclear-related commitments under the deal. Tehran has since exceeded thresholds on the enrichment of uranium, as well as the amount it is allowed to possess under the pact.



