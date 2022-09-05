Palestinian youth killed in occupied West Bank by Israeli army

The Israeli army on Monday killed a Palestinian youth in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The ministry said Taher Mohammad Zakarneh, 19, was fatally shot by the Israeli forces in Qabatia town, south of Jenin city.

Another Palestinian was injured by Israeli firing, the ministry added.

Jani Abu Joukha, the director of Ibn Sina Hospital in the city of Jenin, told Anadolu Agency that another Palestinian being treated at the facility was shot in the leg by the Israeli forces.

The official broadcaster Palestine TV said the Israeli forces raided several areas across the occupied West Bank including the Jenin governorate, and that an exchange of fire took place in Qabatia town between the Israeli forces and Palestinian resistance fighters.

The Israeli forces almost on a daily basis carry out raids and incursions to Palestinian areas under the pretext of searching for wanted Palestinians, during which the Israeli forces clash with Palestinians.