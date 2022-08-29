9 injured as Israeli army raids Palestinian town in West Bank

Nine Palestinians were injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied West Bank on Monday, according to a local medical source.



Israeli forces raided the town of Qabatiya, south of Jenin, triggering clashes with angry residents, eyewitnesses said.



Jani Abu Jokha, the head of Ibn Sina Hospital in Jenin, said nine injured people were admitted to the hospital for medical attention.



An Israeli military statement said a Palestinian gunman barricaded in a residential building opened fire on Israeli soldiers during an operation in the area.



The army said nine Palestinian suspects were arrested and two M-16 assault rifles confiscated.



The Israeli army frequently carries out wide-ranging arrest campaigns across the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem on the pretext of searching for "wanted" Palestinians.



According to the institutions concerned with prisoners' affairs, there are currently 4,650 Palestinians held in jails in Israel.





























