Rocket attacks on US bases in Syria

Several rocket attacks have been carried out on the two gas fields in southern Syria where forces of the United States deployed.

Anadolu Agency reported that according to the local sources the attacks came from areas where foreign terrorist groups are present.

It was also reported that there were no casualties in the attack and that US forces responded back with artillery and rocket fire to the areas where rockets came from.

The attacks come hours after the U.S. strikes in eastern Syria which Pentagon said were a message to Iran and Tehran-backed militias that targeted American troops this month and several other times over the past year.

Syrian state media said U.S. forces had cordoned off the area.