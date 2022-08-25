Palestinians rally after latest Israel attack

Dozens of Palestinians displayed life-sized replicas of their rockets during a rally in the besieged Gaza Strip on Wednesday, after three days of heavy fighting with Israel earlier this month.

The flare-up left 49 Palestinian dead, including civilians, 17 children and the militant group's fighters, before an Egyptian-brokered cease-fire took effect. Palestinian militants fired some 1,100 rockets, but no one on the Israeli side was killed or seriously wounded.

It was the deadliest exchange of fire since last year's war between Israel and Hamas, the militant group that has ruled Gaza for the last 15 years — and which did not take part in the latest fighting.