Lebanon receives US military aid

The Lebanese army on Wednesday received 150 Humvee vehicles as part of military aid from the United States.



"The army's logistic brigade received 150 Humvees as a gift from the American authorities, through the port of Beirut, as part of the aid programs allocated to the Lebanese army," the military said in a statement.



In recent months, world powers, led by the US and France, intensified their military and logistical support for the Lebanese army for several considerations, most notably strengthening the state's military deterrence to face the capabilities of Hezbollah group, according to observers.



