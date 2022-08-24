Israel rounds up 14 Palestinians in West Bank raids

The Israeli army detained 14 Palestinians in raids across the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, according to local residents.



Israeli forces raided the Jenin refugee camp and arrested three Palestinians after searching their homes, residents said.



The raid triggered clashes with angry Palestinians during which Israeli forces used live fire, rubber-coated bullets and tear gas canisters, eyewitnesses said.



Dozens of Palestinians suffered temporary asphyxiation from Israeli tear gas, they said.



Israeli forces also detained three Palestinians in Nablus, four in Ramallah, three in Hebron and one in Bethlehem, witnesses said.



The Israeli army frequently carries out wide-ranging arrest campaigns across the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem on the pretext of searching for "wanted" Palestinians.



According to the institutions concerned with prisoners' affairs, there are currently 4,650 Palestinians held in jails in Israel.



