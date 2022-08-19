Missile strike kills 9 civilians in northern Syria

At least nine civilians were killed and 15 others wounded when a missile targeted the town of al-Bab in northern Syria on Friday, according to initial reports from the ground.

Children were among those killed in the attack, which hit a civilian-heavy part of the town. There was no immediate claim of responsibility so far.

Türkiye launched Operation Euphrates Shield in northern Syria on Aug. 24, 2016 to eliminate Daesh/ISIS and other terrorists and help the safe and voluntary return of Syrians to their homes.

The operation lasted 216 days and ended on March 29, 2017. During the operation, more than 2,600 Daesh/ISIS terrorists were killed and 413 terrorists neutralized. Jarablus, Al-Rai, Dabiq, Qabasin, and Al-Bab were all liberated from terrorists.